Amgen profit tops Wall Street view; rebounds from first quarter

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc (AMGN.O), which is attempting to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc ONXX.O to add to its cancer drug offerings, on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected second- quarter profit as sales of many of its drugs rebounded from a disappointing first quarter.

Most of Amgen’s higher profile products had sales that exceeded Wall Street estimates, and the world’s largest biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Excluding special items, Amgen earned $1.89 per share, topping analysts’ average expectations by 15 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Many analysts had tempered their second-quarter forecasts after being caught off guard by a weaker-than-expected first quarter.

Amgen said it now expects 2013 adjusted earnings of $7.30 to $7.45 per share. It had previously forecast earnings above the midpoint of $7.05 to $7.35.

The company also said full-year revenue was expected to come in at the upper end of its previously forecast range of $17.8 billion to $18.2 billion.

“We saw solid product trends during the second quarter and are carrying good momentum into the second half,” Amgen Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in a statement.

Revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to $4.68 billion, topping analysts’ average estimates of $4.49 billion.

The increased revenue was helped by a 9 percent increase in sales of the rheumatoid arthritis treatment Enbrel and a surge in demand for newer, fast-growing products Xgeva and Prolia.

The company posted a net profit of $1.26 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with a profit of $1.26 billion, $1.61 per share, a year ago.

Amgen shares rose $1.4 percent to $112.78 in extended trading from a Nasdaq close at $111.20. The shares had already been up about 28 percent for the year.