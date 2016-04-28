Amgen profit sails past Street expectations; raises 2016 outlook

An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California in this October 21, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Thursday reported much higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales of several key drugs beat Wall Street estimates, and the company significantly raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, bone fracture preventers Prolia and Xgeva and infection fighter Neulasta all performed better than analysts had projected.

Excluding one-time items, the world’s largest biotechnology company reported adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share, topping analysts’ average expectations by 30 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amgen said it now expected 2016 adjusted earnings of $10.85 to $11.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of $10.60 to $11.00 per share, and well ahead of analysts’ average expectations of $10.82.

Amgen slightly raised its full-year revenue forecast to $22.2 billion to $22.6 billion from $22 billion to $22.5 billion.

Sales of Enbrel, which also treats psoriasis, jumped 24 percent to $1.39 billion, largely due to a price increase. Analysts had expected about $1.25 billion.

Sales of Neulasta rose 4 percent to $1.18 billion, while Prolia sales jumped 29 percent to $352 million.

“We expect continued growth from Prolia for years,” commercial operations chief Tony Hooper told analysts on a conference call after the company released earnings.

Quarterly results were also helped by payments from a licensing deal and a recently adopted accounting standard on how taxes are calculated on compensation.

The company for the first time reported sales of its potent new cholesterol fighter, Repatha, which totaled just $16 million for the quarter.

Insurers have made it difficult for patients prescribed with Repatha and a rival drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to qualify for reimbursement. The policies are not expected to change until large studies prove the expensive treatments prevent heart attacks and deaths in addition to dramatically lowering “bad” LDL cholesterol.

“Ongoing results continue to be good as they manage the business while awaiting important clinical data to open up a multibillion-dollar product. That’s pretty exciting,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee said.

Amgen has said it was expecting the first of those results in the second half of this year.

“We will continue to work with payers to improve access to Repatha,” Hooper said, adding that cardiologists trying to get the treatment for appropriate patients are “extremely frustrated.”

The company said net profit rose to $1.9 billion, or $2.50 per share, from $1.62 billion, or $2.11 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $5.53 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $5.32 billion.

Amgen shares rose to $161.75 in extended trading after closing at $160.56 on Nasdaq.