FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amgen cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage trial
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 19, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

Amgen cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc said its closely watched experimental cholesterol drug succeeded in reducing the level of bad cholesterol in the blood, compared to a placebo, in a late-stage trial.

The data was consistent with the results from a large mid-stage trial that showed the drug, evolocumab, lowered LDL cholesterol by 52 percent after one year of treatment.

Evolocumab belongs to class of drugs called PCSK9 inhibitors, which work by blocking a protein that prevents the liver from removing LDL cholesterol from blood.

The late-stage trial, called Descartes, tested the drug in 901 patients with high levels of bad cholesterol and a range of heart risks.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.