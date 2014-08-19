FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amgen parathyroid drug succeeds in late-stage trial
August 19, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Amgen parathyroid drug succeeds in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - (This story corrects headline and first paragraph in Aug. 18 story to replace “thyroid” with “parathyroid”))

Drugmaker Amgen Inc said its experimental drug to reduce parathyroid levels in patients with chronic kidney disease met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

The drug, AMG 416, treats hyperparathyroidism, or excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone, in kidney disease patients.

The results follow the recent announcement of positive data from a placebo-controlled late-stage study of AMG 416, which was similar in design and size.

Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore

