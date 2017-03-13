FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Amgen's Repatha lowers need for cholesterol-lowering procedure
#Health News
March 13, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 5 months ago

Amgen's Repatha lowers need for cholesterol-lowering procedure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California October 21, 2013.Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc said on Monday its injection Repatha significantly reduced the need for patients to undergo a procedure to reduce bad cholesterol, according to the findings of a late-stage study.

The drug, like Regeneron Inc and Sanofi SA's Praluent, belongs to a class of medicines called PCSK9 inhibitors that were approved on their ability to dramatically lower "bad" LDL cholesterol.

Besides taking drugs, cholesterol patients often undergo a procedure called apheresis, which is as invasive as dialysis and involves using a machine that removes bad cholesterol over a period of between one and three hours, Amgen said.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

