FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amicus' Fabry disease drug gets European Commission approval
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 31, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Amicus' Fabry disease drug gets European Commission approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday the European Commission approved the use of migalastat, its experimental treatment for Fabry disease, an inherited disease that creates pain and burning in the hands and feet.

The European Medicines Agency had recommended approving migalastat in April. The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company is still seeking approval from U.S. regulators.

Fabry disease is a potentially fatal disorder that affects about 1 in 40,000 to 60,000 men and occurs less frequently in women. It is caused by the build-up of fat-like substances, most notably in the kidneys, due to the deficiency or lack of an enzyme that metabolizes these lipids.

The accumulation damages cells and can lead to kidney failure, heart attacks and strokes. It is currently treated with metoclopramide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last fall asked Amicus for more comprehensive analysis of its trial data and the company put off submitting a new marketing application for the treatment.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.