FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UnitedHealth in talks to buy stake in Brazilian insurer: report
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 6, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

UnitedHealth in talks to buy stake in Brazilian insurer: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) is in talks to buy a stake or all of Brazilian insurer and hospital operator Amil Participacoes SA AMIL3.SA, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would provide UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurance company, an entry into a growing private-insurance market in the world’s second-biggest emerging economy.

Amil is the biggest health insurer in Brazil with a market capitalization of $4.47 billion.

An announcement regarding this is expected as early as next week, Bloomberg said, quoting sources who requested anonymity.

Both companies were not available for comment after regular business hours.

UnitedHealth last month replaced Kraft Foods Inc KFT.O in the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, becoming the only insurance stock in the index with a healthcare focus.

Shares of UnitedHealth closed at $57.13 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.