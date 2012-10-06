UnitedHealth in talks to buy stake in Brazilian insurer: report

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) is in talks to buy a stake or all of Brazilian insurer and hospital operator Amil Participacoes SA AMIL3.SA, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would provide UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurance company, an entry into a growing private-insurance market in the world’s second-biggest emerging economy.

Amil is the biggest health insurer in Brazil with a market capitalization of $4.47 billion.

An announcement regarding this is expected as early as next week, Bloomberg said, quoting sources who requested anonymity.

Both companies were not available for comment after regular business hours.

UnitedHealth last month replaced Kraft Foods Inc KFT.O in the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, becoming the only insurance stock in the index with a healthcare focus.

Shares of UnitedHealth closed at $57.13 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.