Valeant in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharma: Bloomberg
#Deals
May 20, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Valeant in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharma: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seen at its headquarters in Laval, Quebec May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) (VRX.N) is in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharmaceutical Co to expand its veterinary and human medicines portfolio, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A sale could value Amoun at $700 million to $800 million, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1EXe5PQ)

Valeant was not immediately available for comment.

Should Amoun fail to find a buyer, it may consider an initial public offering in London, the report said.

Amoun could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
