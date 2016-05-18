FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's AMP Capital JV to acquire U.S. parking system for $370 million
May 18, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Australia's AMP Capital JV to acquire U.S. parking system for $370 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Capital on Thursday said it has reached a deal to acquire the largest U.S. underground parking system for $370 million in a joint venture with private equity firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

The acquisition gives the joint venture exclusive concessionaire rights and responsibilities to operate, manage, maintain and collect parking fees and other revenue in connection with Chicago Downtown Public Parking System, AMP Capital said in a statement.

AMP Capital, the investment arm of Australia’s top wealth manager AMP Ltd (AMP.AX), has $117 billion in funds under management as of end-December. This is the first North American asset for AMP Capital’s global infrastructure platform.

Macquarie (MQG.AX) acted as financial advisor to AMP Capital and Northleaf with Allen & Overy LLP and Barnes and Thornburg LLC serving as legal advisors.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
