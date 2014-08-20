FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMP profit falls 3 percent as restructure costs wipe out earnings gains
August 20, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

AMP profit falls 3 percent as restructure costs wipe out earnings gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) reported a 3 percent fall in first-half net profit on Thursday as an increase in underlying profit was erased by restructuring costs.

Australia’s third-biggest retail funds manager reported underlying profit of A$510 million ($473.33 million) for the six months to June 30, compared with A$440 million the previous year.

Including one-off items such as restructuring costs, interim net profit fell to A$382 million from A$393 million.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

