Australia's AMP annual net profit up 32 percent

SYDNEY (Reuters) - AMP Ltd, Australia’s biggest wealth manager, posted a 32 percent rise in annual net profit helped by a tight rein on costs and a jump in income from its wealth protection arm.

Net profit for the year to Dec. 31 rose to A$884 million compared with A$672 million a year ago.

It announced a final dividend of 13.5 cents a share, up 17 percent.

