FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's AMP annual net profit up 32 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
February 18, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's AMP annual net profit up 32 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - AMP Ltd, Australia’s biggest wealth manager, posted a 32 percent rise in annual net profit helped by a tight rein on costs and a jump in income from its wealth protection arm.

Net profit for the year to Dec. 31 rose to A$884 million compared with A$672 million a year ago.

It announced a final dividend of 13.5 cents a share, up 17 percent.

(This version of the story removes the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate from paragraph 2 and reference to forecast in headline.)

Reporting by Swati Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.