JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Shares of Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) slide 4.4 percent to 410.04 rand after the world’s top platinum producer said that strikes at its Rustenburg operation in South Africa have cost it 20,000 ounces in lost production.

Amplats also said it had extended the deadline for striking employees to return to work to Thursday. Workers who did not return would face potential sacking, it said.