Amplats says workers on illegal strike at three South Africa mines
#World News
January 16, 2013 / 9:20 AM / 5 years ago

Amplats says workers on illegal strike at three South Africa mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) said on Wednesday workers at three of its South African mines had gone on an illegal strike, the day after the world’s top producer of the precious metal announced plans to close shafts and cut 14,000 jobs.

“Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) confirms that a group of its employees at its Khomanani, Thembelani and Tumela mines have refused to go underground this morning and are engaged in an illegal work stoppage,” Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole told Reuters.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

