Amplats workers to meet to decide job cut reaction

RUSTENBURG, South Africa (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) miners in South Africa will hold a mass rally in the next few days to work out how to respond to the company’s plans to cut 6,000 jobs, a worker committee member said on Friday.

“Everyone is surprised. We were not expecting any retrenchment at all. We can’t allow this,” Sphamandla Makhanya told Reuters. “But before we do anything we are going to have a mass meeting with the workers to decide what to do next.”