#Deals
August 5, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Amplify Snack Brands shares fail to pop in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Amplify Snack Brands Inc (BETR.N) fell as much as 8 percent in their debut, valuing the maker of SkinnyPop popcorn and Paqui tortilla chips at $1.24 billion.

The company’s initial public offering raised $270 million, after its shares were sold at $18 each, above the expected price range of $14-$16 per share.

Stockholders sold all the 15 million shares in the IPO, the majority of which were offered by Boston-based private equity firm TA Associates, which has a 58.3 percent stake following the offering.

Reporting by Rachel Chitra and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
