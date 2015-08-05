Amplify Snack Brands shares fail to pop in debut

(Reuters) - Shares of Amplify Snack Brands Inc (BETR.N) fell as much as 8 percent in their debut, valuing the maker of SkinnyPop popcorn and Paqui tortilla chips at $1.24 billion.

The company’s initial public offering raised $270 million, after its shares were sold at $18 each, above the expected price range of $14-$16 per share.

Stockholders sold all the 15 million shares in the IPO, the majority of which were offered by Boston-based private equity firm TA Associates, which has a 58.3 percent stake following the offering.