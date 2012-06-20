FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pilots' union rejects American Airlines labor deal
#Business News
June 20, 2012 / 11:45 PM / in 5 years

Pilots' union rejects American Airlines labor deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - AMR Corp’s AAMRQ.PK pilots’ union has rejected a final labor contract offer from the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, setting themselves up for the possible specter of forced work terms.

Like AMR’s flight attendants’ union, which stopped negotiating with AMR earlier this month, the Allied Pilots Association on Wednesday said its members will take their chances with a ruling expected Friday from Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane that could determine the immediate future of their labor contract.

Reporting by Jessica Dye and Nick Brown; Editing by Gary Hill

