FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMR proposes to freeze pensions of some workers
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 7, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 6 years ago

AMR proposes to freeze pensions of some workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AMR Corp AAMRQ.PK, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, proposed a plan to freeze the pensions covering many of its workers rather than terminating them and leaving them to government insurers, which in many cases would result in lower payouts.

The third-largest U.S. airline said in letters to employees on Wednesday that the proposal does not extend to its pilots.

AMR said it still must achieve the $1.25 billion in labor cost savings it needs to restructure. The company said it would seek new capital to cover the incremental annual costs of funding frozen pensions.

American, which filed for bankruptcy on November 29, said in February that it would seek bankruptcy court approval to terminate traditional pension plans covering 130,000 workers and retirees. Those plans would be replaced with 401(k) plans with a company match.

Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.