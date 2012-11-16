FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMR pilots set to vote on tentative labor deal
November 16, 2012 / 10:28 PM / 5 years ago

AMR pilots set to vote on tentative labor deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The pilot union at AMR Corp AAMRQ.PK, parent of American Airlines, said it will vote on a tentative contract with the bankrupt airline by early December.

The board of Allied Pilots Association on Friday approved the agreement-in-principle reached last week as a tentative agreement, which will now be subject to votes by its members, according to a statement on the union’s website.

The voting will be completed by December 7 and the results are expected to be announced the same day, Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for APA, told Reuters.

AMR, which is trying to reduce costs and emerge from bankruptcy, has already reached collective bargaining agreements with unions representing its flight attendants and ground workers.

AMR declared bankruptcy last November, saying it needed to cut more than $1 billion a year in labor costs.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore and Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

