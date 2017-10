An American Airlines passenger jet glides in under the moon as it lands at LaGuardia airport in New YorkNew York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - American Airlines’ bankrupt parent received court permission on Tuesday to send its restructuring plan to creditors for a vote.

Judge Sean Lane green-lighted AMR Corp’s AAMRQ.PK plan, which involves merging with smaller carrier US Airways Group LCC.N, at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.