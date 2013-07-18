FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Air parent posts profit, aided by cost cuts
July 18, 2013 / 12:17 PM / in 4 years

American Air parent posts profit, aided by cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Airlines parent AMR Corp AAMRQ.PK, which plans to merge with US Airways Group Inc LCC.N and form the world’s biggest carrier later this year, reported a second-quarter profit, buoyed by cost-cutting under its Chapter 11 restructuring.

The carrier said its net income for the quarter was $220 million, or 59 cents a share, compared with a loss of $241 million, or 72 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items and reorganization costs, profit was $357 million in the latest period, the company said.

Quarterly revenue was flat at about $6.45 billion.

Operating expenses fell nearly 6 percent, with costs tied to wages and salaries down 18 percent.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick Editing by Nick Zieminski

