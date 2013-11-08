FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amusement ride owner charged in North Carolina fair accident
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 8, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Amusement ride owner charged in North Carolina fair accident

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - An amusement ride owner has been charged with assault after five people were injured last month on a North Carolina State Fair ride that was found to have compromised safety devices, police said on Thursday.

The ride owner is the second man to be charged after fairgoers were injured in Raleigh, North Carolina, on October 24 when a ride called the Vortex restarted as they were getting off. On October 26, police arrested the ride’s operator on felony assault charges connected to the incident.

Joshua Gene Macaroni, the amusement ride’s owner, faces charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, said the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, which obtained warrants for his arrest on Wednesday.

A sheriff’s spokesman would not say on Thursday whether Macaroni was in custody or provide more detail on what led to charges against him.

An investigation found that the ride, which flips and twirls passengers, had been tampered with and its safety devices compromised, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.