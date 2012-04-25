FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn, citing talks with CEO, drops Amylin lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 25, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Icahn, citing talks with CEO, drops Amylin lawsuit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Financier Carl Icahn said he has voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit filed against Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc AMLN.O after talking with the biotech company’s chief executive, Daniel Bradbury, sending Amylin’s shares up over 2 percent.

Icahn, whose 8.94 percent stake has made him Amylin’s third-largest shareholder, filed the suit earlier this month after the maker of diabetes drugs Byetta and Bydureon was reported to have rejected a $3.5 billion unsolicited takeover bid from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N).

Sources have told Reuters that Amylin started reaching out to potential buyers last week and has hired Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs as its financial advisors and Skadden Arps as its legal adviser.

Icahn said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that he “continues to strongly believe that the company should be sold at this time.”

Analysts have said several drug companies could be potential buyers for Amylin, including AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L), Merck & Co (MRK.N) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T).

Amylin said it was pleased that the lawsuit had been withdrawn. “Amylin’s Board of Directors is fully aware of its fiduciary duties and is committed to always acting in the best interests of stockholders,” the company said in a statement.

“The Board continually considers all options available and is relentlessly focused on creating the greatest value for our stockholders.”

The lawsuit had sought to block enforcement of a bylaw that prevented the billionaire investor from launching a proxy fight.

Shares of Amylin rose as high as $26.87, before trading up 60 cents at $26.15 on Nasdaq.

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Leslie Gevirtz and Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.