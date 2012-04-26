Amylin posts wider 1st-quarter loss

(Reuters) - Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc AMLN.O, under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn to sell itself, posted a wider first-quarter net loss as it spent to support the U.S. launch of its diabetes drug Bydureon.

On Wednesday Icahn dropped a lawsuit that would have made it easier for him to launch a proxy fight after discussions with the company’s chief executive, Daniel Bradbury.

Bradbury declined on a conference call with analysts on Thursday to discuss his interaction with Icahn except to say he was pleased that Icahn had dropped the lawsuit.

Icahn, who is Amylin’s third-largest shareholder with an 8.9 percent stake, said after dropping his suit that he “continues to strongly believe that the company should be sold at this time.”

He had previously said he would “not shy away” from a proxy fight if he felt the company was not pursuing seriously the opportunity to sell itself.

Bradbury said the company always considers all options to increase shareholder value, but that it is actively seeking a partner to help market its diabetes products outside the United States - something that Icahn and other investors argue would make it less attractive to an acquirer.

The company sells the diabetes drugs Byetta and Bydureon, which is a longer-acting version of Byetta.

Bradbury told analysts that interest from potential partners remains “very high” and that it is important to get a partnership in place “as soon as possible.”

Amylin’s shares were down 2.6 percent at $25.53 on Thursday morning on the Nasdaq.

In November, the company said it was ending its nearly decade-long partnership with Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) and agreed to pay up to $1.6 billion to take back rights to its diabetes drugs and settle a legal dispute

Amylin’s first-quarter net loss widened to $99.0 million, or 66 cents per share, from a loss of $37.3 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Amylin posted a loss of 23 cents per share. Analysts were expecting the company to post a loss of 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose slightly to $153.7 million from $152.71 million a year ago.

Sales of Byetta fell to $120.6 million from $128 million a year ago. Sales of recently launched Bydureon, were $6.9 million.