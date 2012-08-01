FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amyris shares fall on weak quarterly results
August 1, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Amyris shares fall on weak quarterly results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Biofuel company Amyris Inc (AMRS.O) fell as much as 17 percent a day after the company reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss, hurt by the wind-down of its ethanol and gasoline trading business.

Second-quarter net loss was $46.8 million or 81 cents per share, compared with $42.6 million or 95 cents per share a year ago.

Excluding items, net loss came in at 66 cents per share.

Revenue fell 40 percent to $19.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a loss of 63 cents per share on revenue of $39 million.

Shares of Emeryville, California-based Amyris were down 8 percent at $3.57 on Wednesday morning on the Nasdaq. They had touched a low of $3.21 earlier in the session.

Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

