An uncommon monk
April 8, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 4 years

An uncommon monk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wiyathu, a Buddhist monk, poses for a photo in his room after an interview with Reuters at a monastery in Mandalay in this December 16, 2012 file picture. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/Files

MANDALAY, Myanmar (Reuters) - Myanmar’s ultra-nationalistic monk Wirathu isn’t bound by the usual humble trappings of the sangha, or monkhood.

He owns an iPhone with a ring tone that samples 1992 British house music (Nightcrawlers’s “Push the Feeling”). His left arm is tattooed. “I was a bit wild as a young man,” he explains. His cramped office boasts a flat-screen television, DVD player and two computers.

Outside his office hang gruesome posters of Buddhists slain by Muslims, including some killed in southern Thailand’s ethnic Malay insurgency. He sells DVDs and books warning against Muslim inter-marriage and other perils of a religion whose followers he calls by the derogatory term “kalar”.

U.S. President Barack Obama’s image graces one wall. But he prefers his predecessor, George W. Bush. “Bush was tough,” he says. “Obama is too soft.”

Monastic finances in Myanmar are opaque, as are Wirathu’s funders. He identified his supporters only as grassroots and middle-class donors.

During an interview with Reuters, his assistants video-taped the conversation and took dozens of photos.

“It’s for Facebook,” said Wirathu.

Reporting by Jason Szep, editing by Bill Tarrant

