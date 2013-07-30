FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's ANA says to buy 3 Boeing 777s and one 767 aircraft
#Business News
July 30, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 4 years

Japan's ANA says to buy 3 Boeing 777s and one 767 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways (9202.T) said on Tuesday it will buy three Boeing Co (BA.N) 777-300ER jets and one 767 cargo aircraft, with the orders worth $1.13 billion based on the airplane maker’s list price.

The 777-300ER has a list price of $315 million, while the 767 freighter carries a list price of $185.4 million.

Earlier, the airline reported 5.61 billion yen ($57.26 million) operating loss for the three months ended June 30.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann

