Japan's ANA suspends Brussels flights through end-March after attacks

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top carrier ANA Holdings (9202.T) said it would suspend regular flights to Brussels from Thursday through the end of March after militant attacks in the Belgian capital.

ANA said it operates daily flights between Japan’s Narita and Brussels, adding that it had not yet decided whether to resume flights from April.

U.S. airlines including Delta, United and American have also canceled flights after the attacks that included two deadly blasts in a departure area of Brussels’ airport at Zaventem.