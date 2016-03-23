FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's ANA suspends Brussels flights through end-March after attacks
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 23, 2016 / 10:09 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's ANA suspends Brussels flights through end-March after attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top carrier ANA Holdings (9202.T) said it would suspend regular flights to Brussels from Thursday through the end of March after militant attacks in the Belgian capital.

ANA said it operates daily flights between Japan’s Narita and Brussels, adding that it had not yet decided whether to resume flights from April.

U.S. airlines including Delta, United and American have also canceled flights after the attacks that included two deadly blasts in a departure area of Brussels’ airport at Zaventem.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.