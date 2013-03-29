Japan's ANA keeps Boeing 787 in June schedule for now

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s All Nippon Airways Co Ltd (9202.T) (ANA) said on Friday it had not decided whether to cancel flights using Boeing’s (BA.N) 787 flights in the month of June, citing progress in getting the troubled jet back in the air.

The cutting-edge Dreamliner jet has been grounded worldwide since January after two incidents involving a lithium-ion battery on board an ANA flight and a Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T) jet in Boston.

ANA said it would take reservations for flights using the 787 for June, but may decide to shift passengers to other models at a later date.

“We have not reached a decision to cancel 787 flights at this time, taking into consideration the progress of Boeing’s (battery) improvement plan,” ANA said in a statement.

Boeing has presented its permanent battery fix to regulators, but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau have to sign off on any change to the improvement plan.