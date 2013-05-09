FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's ANA will return Boeing Dreamliners to the air starting June 1
May 9, 2013

Japan's ANA will return Boeing Dreamliners to the air starting June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees of All Nippon Airways (ANA) queue in front of the company's Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane after its test flight at Haneda airport in Tokyo April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s All Nippon Airways (9202.T) (ANA) said on Thursday it will return Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliners back to service from June 1 after the planes were grounded worldwide for more than four months.

ANA, which is Boeing’s biggest Dreamliner customer with 17 jets, also said it will introduce three international routes using the 787 this summer. Domestic rival Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T) has also said it will resume 787 flights from the beginning of June.

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Matt Driskill

