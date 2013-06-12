FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls-Royce working with ANA after 787 engine problem
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 12, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Rolls-Royce working with ANA after 787 engine problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan 787 Dreamliner jet sits idle on the tarmac parking at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said it was working with Japan’s All Nippon Airways (9202.T) after the airline was forced to scrap a Dreamliner flight following an engine problem.

The ANA flight from Ube in west Japan to Tokyo was canceled after the right engine of the Boeing (BA.N) 787 failed to start. ANA‘a Dreamliners are powered by Rolls’ Trent 1000 engines.

“We are aware of this issue and are working closely with ANA to understand it and support them,” a Rolls-Royce spokesman said.

Reporting by Rhys Jones, Editing by Brenda Goh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.