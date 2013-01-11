ANA domestic 787 flight discovered with engine oil leak

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil was discovered leaking from the left engine of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight operated by All Nippon Airways on Friday, the airline said, adding to the number of recent incidents involving the aircraft.

An ANA spokeswoman said the leak was found after the flight landed safely at Miyazaki airport in southern Japan shortly before 0600 GMT. The spokeswoman said the returning flight to Haneda airport close to Tokyo had been cancelled, and that the airline was investigating the leak.

There were no injuries, ANA said.