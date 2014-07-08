FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Anacor Pharma's drug for nail infection
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 8, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves Anacor Pharma's drug for nail infection

Natalie Grover

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for a fungal infection of the toenail.

The topical solution, Kerydin, is expected to be launched as early as the end of the quarter in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

The approval comes a month after the regulator cleared a rival drug, Jublia, from the Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Anacor’s shares fell nearly 11 percent in morning trade.

The company's stock crashed last year following efficacy data that showed Kerydin's degree of benefit was lower than that of Jublia. Both drugs had the same trial goal of "complete cure" — no trace of fungal infection and a clear nail. (reut.rs/1mbXp2f)

One of the most common nail infections with a high rate of recurrence, onychomycosis is largely under-treated.

Wedbush Securities analysts forecast U.S. sales of $16 million next year and peak sales of $347 million for the drug by 2021.

Onychomycosis, which causes nails to deform, discolor and also split from the nail bed, affects about 35 million people in the United States, Anacor said.

Palo Alto, California-based Anacor’s stock recouped some of its losses and were down 7 percent at $15.59 in late morning trade.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.