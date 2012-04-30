FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anadarko first quarters profit rises, revenue up 6 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 30, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Anadarko first quarters profit rises, revenue up 6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N), a leading U.S. exploration and production company, reported on Monday a rise in quarterly profit as it increased the share of production coming from crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons.

The company’s first-quarter profit rose to $2.16 billion, or $4.28 per share, compared with a net profit of $216 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew by 6 percent to $3.45 billion, just ahead of the average estimate of $3.41 billion on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Anadarko said the profit figure included items totaling $1.68 billion, or $3.36 per share, that analysts typically exclude from estimates. Excluding that would leave a profit of 92 cents per share, whereas analysts had been expecting 83 cents per share.

Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.