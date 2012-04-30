Anadarko first quarters profit rises, revenue up 6 percent

(Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N), a leading U.S. exploration and production company, reported on Monday a rise in quarterly profit as it increased the share of production coming from crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons.

The company’s first-quarter profit rose to $2.16 billion, or $4.28 per share, compared with a net profit of $216 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew by 6 percent to $3.45 billion, just ahead of the average estimate of $3.41 billion on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Anadarko said the profit figure included items totaling $1.68 billion, or $3.36 per share, that analysts typically exclude from estimates. Excluding that would leave a profit of 92 cents per share, whereas analysts had been expecting 83 cents per share.