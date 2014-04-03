FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anadarko payment will cover environmental costs: U.S. official
#Business News
April 3, 2014 / 7:42 PM / 3 years ago

Anadarko payment will cover environmental costs: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp’s $5.15 billion settlement with the U.S. government will more than cover the past environmental damage caused by its Kerr-McGee unit, U.S. Deputy Attorney General James Cole said on Thursday.

At a news conference, Cole, the No. 2 Justice Department official, said that the amount of the settlement was in line with a bankruptcy court ruling about liability.

“It provides us with recovery now, as opposed to years and years down the road,” Cole said.

Reporting by David Ingram

