FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Anadarko Petroleum posts bigger-than-expected loss
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 31, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

Anadarko Petroleum posts bigger-than-expected loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by lower crude prices, and said it expects to raise more than originally planned through asset sales this year.

Anadarko increased its full-year asset monetization target for the second time this year, this time to $4 billion from its July forecast of $3.5 billion.

The company has slashed its 2016 capital spending, cut its dividend, laid off about 1,000 workers and sold assets to cope with a more than 55 percent drop in oil prices since mid-2014.

The net loss attributable to Anadarko narrowed to $830 million, or $1.61 per share, in the third quarter, from $2.24 billion, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 89 cents per share, much more than analysts average estimate of 57 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Anadarko's revenue rose 12.1 percent to about $1.89 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, also missing analysts' estimates of $2.19 billion.

Anadarko's shares, which closed down 3.3 percent in regular trade on Monday, were down 1.8 percent in extended trading.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.