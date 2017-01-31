FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anadarko posts smaller quarterly loss
January 31, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 7 months ago

Anadarko posts smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year ago, when it recorded one-time charges totaling $954 million.

The net loss attributable to Anadarko narrowed to $515 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.25 billion, or $2.45 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a charge of $243 million.

Anadarko's revenue rose 16 percent to about $2.39 billion.

Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

