Anadarko Petroleum has quarterly profit
October 29, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Anadarko Petroleum has quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) on Monday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss when the U.S. oil and gas company set aside funds to settle with BP Plc (BP.N) over its Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Anadarko had a third-quarter profit $121 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a loss of $3.1 billion $6.12 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

This story corrects text and dollar figures to show the company reported a profit in third quarter vs year ago loss, not other way round Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Alden Bentley

