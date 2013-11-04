Anadarko quarterly profit up, output rises

(Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) on Monday said its quarterly profit rose as the U.S. company produced higher volumes of oil and natural gas from some of its North American shale basins.

Profit in the third quarter was $182 million, or 36 cents per diluted share, compared with $121 million, or 24 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Sales of oil and gas rose 4.4 percent to 71 million barrels oil equivalent (boe) in the quarter.