FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anadarko, Tronox trial halted for settlement talks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 12, 2012 / 4:59 PM / 5 years ago

Anadarko, Tronox trial halted for settlement talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The trial between oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum (APC.N) and paint materials company Tronox Inc (TROX.N) has been adjourned for one week so the two companies can work toward a settlement, according to a court filing.

The two companies are locked in a $25 billion court battle over environmental liabilities related to the spinoff of Tronox from Kerr-McGee Corp, which was purchased by Anadarko.

Tronox, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2011, makes titanium dioxide used in paints and has argued its spinoff was fraudulent because of environmental liabilities that made the company insolvent.

It has said Anadarko should pay for environmental clean-up at more than 2,000 polluted sites in the United States. It is seeking $15 billion in assets and $10 billion in interest payments from Anadarko.

Shares of Anadarko climbed 2.8 percent to $68.46 after the news that the trial was halted. Tronox shares were trading at $106.06 up 0.8 percent.

Reporting By Matt Daily; editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.