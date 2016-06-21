FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Analogic to pay $14.9 million to settle U.S. bribery probe
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 21, 2016 / 7:51 PM / a year ago

Analogic to pay $14.9 million to settle U.S. bribery probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Analogic Corp will pay $14.9 million to settle U.S. charges the medical device maker's Danish subsidiary conducted sham transactions with foreign distributors, with some money funneled to doctors employed by state-owned Russian entities.

The Department of Justice on Tuesday said Analogic agreed to pay a $3.4 million criminal fine as part of a non-prosecution agreement.

Analogic will also give up $7.67 million of improper gains plus $3.81 million of interest to settle related Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges, that regulator said.

Investigators said Analogic's BK Medical ApS ultrasound equipment unit violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act through its dealings with distributors in Russia and five other countries.

They said the scheme resulted in millions of dollars of corrupt payments being funneled to third parties, and caused Analogic's books and records to be falsified. The SEC said the suspicious transactions occurred from 2001 to 2011.

Analogic spokesman Mark Namaroff said the Peabody, Massachusetts-based company is glad to settle, has improved its internal controls, and set aside money to cover the accords.

The Justice Department said it credited BK Medical for its disclosures and remediation efforts, including its firing of employees responsible for the corrupt payments.

Lars Frost, a Danish citizen and former BK Medical chief financial officer, agreed to pay a $20,000 penalty to settle related SEC civil charges, the regulator said. He did not admit wrongdoing.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.