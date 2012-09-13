FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Analogic profit beats estimates, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
September 13, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

Analogic profit beats estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Imaging equipment maker Analogic Corp (ALOG.O) reported a quarterly profit above market expectations, helped by a jump in sales at its ultrasound and security technology businesses, sending its shares up 11 percent after the bell.

Sales at the ultrasound segment rose 20 percent to $41.6 million in the fourth quarter while the security technology segment, which makes airport security systems, rose 47 percent to $28.3 million.

The two businesses accounted for nearly half of total revenue.

Net income rose to $12.1 million, or 96 cents per share, from $5.6 million, or 45 cents share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.32 per share.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $151 million.

Analysts’ on average had expected earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $140.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Peabody, Massachusetts-based company closed at $69.19 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.