U.S. grain handler Andersons plans rail expansion

MAUMEE, Ohio (Reuters) - U.S grain handler The Andersons plans to significantly expand its rail business, the company’s new boss told Reuters on Monday, as the agricultural sector grapples with low crop prices and massive supplies.

Patrick Bowe, who became chief executive and president in November, said he also wants to broaden a business handling organic and non-genetically modified grain for overseas buyers and domestic food manufacturers.

Andersons’ increased focus on its rail business follows slumping profits in its grains segment. For the first quarter of 2016, the company reported a pre-tax loss of $17.4 million in the grains group versus a pre-tax gain of $9.4 million for the rail segment.

In a wide-ranging interview, Bowe laid out plans for growth as global agribusinesses are struggling to withstand a downturn in the U.S. farm economy driven by a glut of grain and tepid export demand.

Andersons, which reported a net loss in 2015 and in the first quarter of 2016, wants to take advantage of weakness in the energy industry to acquire rail cars that may otherwise have been used to move coal or oil, Bowe said.

The company runs the eighth largest privately-owned rail fleet in North America.

“We’re going to get a lot bigger,” Bowe said.

Bowe, 57, has already shaken up Andersons by selling eight Iowa grain facilities last month and bringing in executives from his former employer, global commodities trader Cargill Inc [CARG.UL].

On Monday, workers at a repair yard near the company’s Ohio headquarters were busy painting rail cars, fixing their wheels and preparing to return them to service hauling grain, plastic pellets and other products.

Andersons leases rail cars to customers, including rivals like Bunge Ltd, and uses them for itself.

“Sometimes dips create opportunities and right now, for the railroads and car manufacturers, they’ve come down hard,” Bowe said.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on May 6 said falling oil prices and lower demand for coal contributed to a 25 percent drop in quarterly profit at its railroad, BNSF.

Andersons’ drive to handle more organic and non-GMO farm goods, known as specialty crops, aims to seize on the consumer trend toward those products. The company already handles specialty soybeans for export to Japan as part of a deal with trader Mitsui & Co.

Such deals provide Andersons with better margins than handling bulk commodities, although they will stay a niche business, Bowe said.

Grain handling companies that store and trade crops are contending with a downturn in grain prices over the past three years. In that time, U.S. corn futures have dropped 40 percent, while wheat dropped 30 percent.