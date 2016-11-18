FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Andersons testing corn for vomitoxin at Indiana ethanol plant: website
#Environment
November 18, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 9 months ago

Andersons testing corn for vomitoxin at Indiana ethanol plant: website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Andersons Inc said it was testing every delivery of corn for vomitoxin from Monday at its ethanol plant near Clymers, in central Indiana, according to a company website on Friday.

Vomitoxin, a plant toxin, can sicken animals and humans if eaten in large quantities. Its presence can be concentrated if infected corn is used to produce the ethanol byproduct of distillers' grains, an animal feed. Vomitoxin typically results from fungus that thrives when there is excess rain during corn's growing season.

Andersons said it will dock prices for farmers delivering corn with 4 parts per million (ppm) vomitoxin; corn with 7 ppm and above will be rejected. (The website is available by clicking here bit.ly/2gnWwYQ)

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer

