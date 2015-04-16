FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Andreessen Horowitz hires Facebook former general counsel Ted Ullyot
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 16, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Andreessen Horowitz hires Facebook former general counsel Ted Ullyot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has hired Facebook Inc’s former general counsel Ted Ullyot for handling its policy and regulatory affairs.

Andreessen Horowitz has set up a policy and regulatory affairs team to manage regulatory and legal issues related to technology companies, a spokeswoman for the firm said on Thursday.

Andreessen Horowitz’s portfolio includes online home rental marketplace Airbnb and ride-sharing service Lyft, both of which have faced regulatory issues.

Ullyot has earlier been a litigation partner in Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He has also served as a deputy assistant to former U.S. President George W. Bush and chief of staff at the Justice Department under former attorney general Alberto Gonzales.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.