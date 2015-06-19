FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMP Capital close to buying UK train leasor Angel Trains: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 19, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

AMP Capital close to buying UK train leasor Angel Trains: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A unit of Australia’s largest pension fund is close to acquiring control of Angel Trains in a deal that would value the UK train leasing specialists at about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Investment firm AMP Capital, which already owns 25 percent of Angel Trains, could announce the deal as soon as next week, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg said other investors in Angel Trains included London-based Arcus Infrastructure Partners and pension investors. Arcus would sell its stake of about 42 percent.

Arcus and Angel Trains were not immediately available for comments. AMP was not available outside normal business hours.

Angel Trains, which owns the high-speed Pendolino tilting trains run by Virgin Trains, was formed from the privatization of British Rail.

Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.