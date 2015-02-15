FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglo American suspends Australian coal mine operations after accident
February 15, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 3 years ago

Anglo American suspends Australian coal mine operations after accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Anglo American said it had suspended operations at its Dawson coal mine in Australia after two contractor workers were injured at the site on Monday morning.

The Dawson mine, Anglo American’s third biggest coal mine in Australia, produced 4.24 million tonnes of metallurgical coal and thermal coal for export in 2014.

Anglo American and its contractor at the mine, Leighton Holdings, gave no further information on the incident. The miner said Queensland state mines inspectors were on their way to the site and it was cooperating with emergency services.

A Queensland police spokesman said a truck tire exploded while it was being inflated, injuring one man and killing another.

“It’s believed we have one man fatally injured and another has received serious injuries,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
