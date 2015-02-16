Anglo American suspends Australian coal mine operations after accident

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Anglo American said it had suspended operations at its Dawson coal mine in Australia after a worker was killed and another was injured at the site on Monday morning.

The Dawson mine, Anglo American’s third biggest coal mine in Australia, produced 4.24 million tonnes of metallurgical coal and thermal coal for export in 2014.

Anglo American and its contractor at the mine, Leighton Holdings, gave no further information. A Queensland police spokesman said a truck tire exploded while it was being inflated during a tire change, killing one man and seriously injuring another.

The miner said Queensland state mines inspectors had been informed of the accident.

“We will work closely with the inspectorate to conduct a thorough investigation to determine how this incident occurred,” Anglo American said in a statement.