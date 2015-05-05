FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Order to shut Los Bronces waste dump won't affect operations: Anglo American
#Environment
May 5, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

Order to shut Los Bronces waste dump won't affect operations: Anglo American

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aerial view of Anglo American's Los Bronces copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, November 17, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - An order by Chile’s SMA environmental regulator to shut a waste dump at Anglo American PLC’s Los Bronces copper mine will not impact production or operations there, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Donoso waste dump, which is used to store waste rock and is the only waste dump at the mine ordered closed, is not currently in use, the company said.

Los Bronces copper mine was fined 3.8 billion pesos ($6.24 million) over infractions including acid drainage at the waste dump, the regulator said earlier on Tuesday. The regulator also said that it has ordered the closure of the dump until “a definitive solution that permits the adequate drainage of acids generated by the project is implemented.”

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
