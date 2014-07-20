FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglo American to unveil plan to shed platinum mines, cut 20,000 jobs: media
July 20, 2014 / 11:33 PM / 3 years ago

Anglo American to unveil plan to shed platinum mines, cut 20,000 jobs: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past a board outside the Anglo American offices in Johannesburg January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

(Reuters) - Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) will unveil on Monday its plan to dispose of its oldest South African platinum mines, a move that would reduce the global miner’s staff count by a fifth of its total workforce, the Sunday Times reported.

Anglo's move would leave 20,000 employees jobless as the world's biggest metal producer looks to sell its non-core assets under a strategic review being carried off by Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani. (thetim.es/1k6Kr71)

Reuters reported in April that if Anglo pushes ahead to divest underperforming platinum assets, a sale to a small South African company is seen as the most likely option.

Anglo, the world’s No.5 diversified mining company by market value, signaled in April that it could dispose of at least some of its deep, high-cost platinum mines - and South African gold miner Sibanye Gold Ltd (SGLJ.J) expressed interest in buying them.

Industry sources and analysts told Reuters in April that a sale to Sibanye was the most likely option because it would serve the interests of both companies and should also be well received by the government as it would help to preserve jobs.

Anglo American could not be reached outside of normal business hours.

Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
