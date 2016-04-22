FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CalPERS says Anglo shareholders pass climate change reporting requirement
#Environment
April 22, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

CalPERS says Anglo shareholders pass climate change reporting requirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Anglo American logo is seen in Rusternburg October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

(Reuters) - California Public Employees’ Retirement System (Calpers) said its proposal for Anglo American Plc to report on environmental risks associated with climate change was passed at the miner’s annual shareholders meeting.Anglo American

The resolution requires Anglo American to state strategies undertaken by the company relating to climate change, Calpers said in a statement Thursday. (bit.ly/1Sz5TlI)

Calpers, which owns about 0.5 percent of Anglo American, co-filed the resolution along with a coalition of asset owners assembled by CCLA Investment Management.

Anglo American could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

